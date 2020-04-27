News Talk 99.5 WRNO · The News and Talk of New Orleans

Listen
Houston Gives Notice of Violation to Diner For Giving Free Food to Cops
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
New Restrictions In Louisiana COVID-19 Emergency Voting Proposal
Apr 25, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Saints Trade Up Twice In Third Round To Take Baun, Trautman
Apr 25, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
NOLA School Leaders Join Chorus Asking President Trump For COVID-19 Funding
Apr 24, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Friday Update: Just Over 1,600 Total Deaths From COVID-19 In Louisiana
Apr 24, 2020
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
